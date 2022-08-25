LDA’s half-day hartal underway

The Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) is observing a half-day hartal across the country on Thursday protesting the hike in the prices of fuel, urea fertilizer and daily essentials.

The strike began at 6am and will continue till 12noon.

They enforced the hartal also to push for its demand for reducing the prices of fuel, urea fertiliser, essential food and other commodities and transport fare.

The organisation activists and leaders brought out processions in parts of Dhaka this morning and took position at Paltan intersection, halting vehicular movement in the area.

The demonstrators have also blocked Jatiya Press Club, Shahbagh and Science Lab areas which created traffic congestion.

The leaders are observing the strike chanting slogans against the price hike of essentials.

Additional police have been deployed in the area to avert any untoward situation.