NGO worker stabbed to death in Sylhet

An employee of a non-governmental organisation was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in Sylhet on Wednesday night.

The deceased is Anwar Hossain, 40, an activist of the Brahmanbaria office of the NGO Simantik, and son of Tofazzal Hossain of Shyampur area in Bhola district, the police said.

The police said that unidentified attackers stabbed Anwar and left him critically injured near Sylhet Railway Station at about 9:00pm on Wednesday when he was going to the railway station from Humayun Rashid Square in Dakshin Surma area in the city.

Dakshin Surma police officer-in-charge Kamrul Hasan Talukder told that the pedestrians took the victim to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital after rescuing him from the spot in a critical condition.

‘The doctor on duty at the emergency department of the hospital declared him dead on arrival,’ the OC said, adding that the body was taken to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

He also said that relatives of Anwar reached Sylhet after receiving his death news and a murder case would be filed after receiving a written complaint from them in this regard.