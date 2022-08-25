Symon, Mahi’s ‘Live’ to hit theatres on September 9

Symon Sadik and Mahiya Mahi are two popular big screen artistes of the country. The duo has earned huge appreciation from the audience for the movies ‘Poramon’ and ‘Jannat’. Now the on-screen pair will be seen acting in a new film titled ‘Live’.

Directed by Shamim Ahamed Roni and produced by Shapla Media, the movie will be released in theatres across the country on September 9.

About the film, Symon said, “I signed three films of Shapla Media at the same time last year. This was one of them. ‘Live’ is based on a true story. I can say the audience will be glued with the story till the end.”

According to the makers, ‘Live’ is a mystery-thriller. The story of the film revolves around a sensational murder. Mahiya Mahi gets trapped in it and Symon went on a mission to rescue her. Can Symon save Mahi? Who is the murderer? Why did this murder happen? Answers to such questions will be found in the story of the movie.

Apart from Symon and Mahi, the other cast of the film are Ador Azad, Shiba Shanu, Amin Sarkar and Saberi Alam.

The Symon Sadik and Mahiya Mahi duo was last seen in the film ‘Jannat’. The film was released in 2018. Symon won the National Film Award as best actor for the film.