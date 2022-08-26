3 die, 3 sustain injuries from electrocution in Kishoreganj

Three people were killed and three others injured from an electrocution at Bhairab upazila in Kishoreganj district on Friday.

The incident took place at Bhairab Powerhouse Horizan Colony at 12 noon, said Bhairab Police Station sub-inspector Rajib Ahmed.

The deceased were identified as Milon Lal Horizan, 35, and Sudarsha Kumar Deb, 16, residents of Horizan Colony, and Md Mobarak, 22, hailed from Sunamganj district.

Locals said six people came in contact with a live electric wire while removing a solar power pole, leaving them critically injured.

The were rescued and taken to Bahirab Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctors declared Milon, Saudarsha and Mobarak dead.

It was learnt that the solar power pole leaned over the main electric line when they were trying to remove it from Horizan Colony to the cattle farm of Abdullah, a local resident.

Bhairab upazila nirbahi officer Mohammad Sadiqur Rahman Sabuj said they will provide financial assistance to the deceased’s families from the government.

Legal action will be taken in this regard if anyone is found guilty, the UNO added.