After ‘I Love You,’ James’ new song coming soon

Rock icon Faruq Mahfuz Anam James is coming up with another brand new song soon after releasing “I Love You” during this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr.

The song is just a month away from its official release, said Rubaiyat Tagore Robin, reports UNB.

“The latest track of Guru (James) is yet to be titled and is still a work-in-progress. But we can assure you that it is set to be released within one month and we will officially announce the release date through a press conference.”

After 12 years, James released his latest track I Love You the night before the Eid-ul-Fitr on the official YouTube channel of Bashundhara Digital.

The song received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, but for the diehard fans of James, that could not dampen the excitement.

The upcoming track will also be released from Bashundhara Digital, whom the rock legend praised for initiating his return with a brand new single after more than a decade.