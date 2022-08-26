BNP’s main objective is to defeat the government: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the present Awami League government has twisted, wiped and destroyed everything. The regime has turned into a fascist and monster. It should be the objective of all to resist and defeat this monstrous regime.

He was speaking at a discussion and poetry recitation programme titled “Nazrul’s Politics–Bangladesh’s Politics” organised in observance of the 46th death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam at the National Press Club on Friday.

Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Sangskritik Foundation organised the discussion.

The BNP Secretary General said he thinks that National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam is still relevant and inspiration to build a united resistance to defeat the government and resolve the existing political crisis in the country.

“Country’s people will be inspired if we recall Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam in this difficult time against all sorts of injustice, oppression, repression and torture,” he said.

“Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam appears very relevant to me when we see my brother Noor Alam is killed in police firing in Bhola, when Ilyas Ali becomes the victim of enforced disappearance, or the government resorts to torture and repression on our leaders and workers, or our chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is kept house arrest unjustly or our leader Tarique Rahman is sent to exile abroad,” he said.

Nazrul researcher and BNP chairperson’s adviser Poet Abul Hye Sikder chaired the discussion.

It was also attended by BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and organisation’s general secretary Humayun Kabir Bepari, among others.