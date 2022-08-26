Mahbub Talukdar laid to rest

Former Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar was laid to eternal rest at Mirpur Martyred Intellectual Graveyard in Dhaka on Friday.

He was buried at the graveyard at about 4.45pm.

Earlier, Mahbub Talukdar’s namaz-e-janaza was held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Jummah prayers. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal attended the namaz-e-janaza, among others.

After the namaz-e-janaza, a guard of honor was given to the former Election Commissioner by a smartly turned-out contingent from Bangladesh Police.

Mahmub Talukdar died of cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment in the city’s United Hospital on Wednesday at the age of 80.