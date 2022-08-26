Momen seeks united efforts to deal with anti-govt propaganda

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday alleged that a vested group got engaged in spreading propaganda against the government in many ways to undermine its pro-people initiatives and sought united efforts to deal with that propaganda upholding the truth.

He said they (who are spreading propaganda) are trying to bring trouble for the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by creating confusion among the people.

Foreign minister Momen urged the Jubo League and Chhatra League leaders to deal with that propaganda by showing that people in Bangladesh are doing well compared to other countries amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

He was speaking at an event organised by Sylhet District and Metropolitan Chhatra League marking National Mourning Day.

The foreign minister urged the Jubo League and Chhatra League leaders to go to people’s doors and let them understand the situation presenting facts in detail in reply to that propaganda.

He also asked all to read every book written by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman carefully to know him better or to understand his ideals.

During Bangabandhu’s time, Momen said, Bangladesh was able to become a member of most of the major organisations of the world, including the United Nations, World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Bangladesh was able to get recognition as an independent country from 173 countries during this period, he added.

Momen urged the BCL leaders and activists to work carefully so that BCL does not get any bad name.