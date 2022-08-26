Showers likely in Chattogram & Sylhet

Light to moderate showers are likely to drench Chattogram and Sylhet divisions in the next 24 hours, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted.

Showers are also likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Barishal divisions, the department said in its bulletin on Friday, UNB reports.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country during the same period, as per the forecast.

However, in an extended outlook for the next 72 hours, the weather department predicts that the rainfall activity may increase.