Siblings among three Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia road crash

Three Bangladeshis, including two brothers, were killed after a private car fell into a ditch in Saudi Arabia’s Al Qassim province on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Md Faruk, 25, and Md Parvez, 20, sons of Abul Kashem, and Md Saddam, son of Abul Bashar.

The were residents of Mirzpur village at South Jolom union under Manoharganj upazila in Cumilla district.

South Jolon UP chairman Ashiqur Hiron said the three expatriates were going to Al Qassim city on a private car around 1:00 pm (Bangladesh time).

At one stage, the car fell into a roadside ditch after its driver had lost control over the steering, leaving the trio dead on the spot.

Cumilla Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training assistant director Debbrata Ghosh said they will provide all kinds of support to the deceased’s families to bring the bodies home.