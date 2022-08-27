House damaged by fire at Dharampasha

A house was gutted in a fire that broke out at Boulam village under Dharampasha upazila in Sunamganj early Saturday.

Shakin Shah, owner of the house, said that a massive fire broke out in his ‘Bangla Ghor’ at about 3.30am.

Being informed, two units of Fire Service rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control with assistance of locals after about two hours of efforts.

Shakin said that 200 maunds of paddy and 10 maunds of jute were damaged by the fire.

Paikurati Union Parishad Chairman Mozammel Haque Iqbal confirmed the matter.