Tea workers’ daily wage fixed at Tk 170

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has fixed the tea garden workers’ daily wage at Tk 170.

She took the decision at a meeting with tea garden owners at her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka on Saturday (August 28).

The pre-announced meeting began just after 4:00pm at Ganabhaban and ended at 7:00pm. Thirteen tea estate owners joined the meeting.

The meeting was held as the workers at the country’s 167 tea plantations continued their indefinite strike for the 19th day on Saturday demanding to raise their wages to Tk 300 from Tk 120.

The workers abstained from work, but they did not stage any demonstrations as they gave responsibility to the prime minister to decide their fate.

The movement of tea garden workers started on August 9, when workers from tea gardens across the country abstained from work for two hours, demanding Tk 300 as daily wages. As their demand was not met, they decided to go on a full-scale strike from August 13.

After holding meetings with tea garden owners and other stakeholders in the past two weeks, the tea workers’ union agreed to resume work receiving the assurance of Tk 120 as the daily wage, but that was rejected by the general workers.