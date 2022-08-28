Jahangir appointed new MD of Rupali Bank

Rupali Bank Limited has appointed Mohammad Jahangir as the new managing director (MD) and chief executive officer.

He joined at the post through a circular from the Financial Institutions division of the Ministry of Finance.

Mohammad Jahangir was born at Kabirhat upazila in Noakhali district. He received M.com (Management) degree and MBA on Finance from Dhaka University.

Jahangir started his career as an officer of Rupali Bank in 1990 . Before being promoted as MD, he served as deputy managing director at the same bank as head of credit committee, international division, administration and human resources division etc.

He also worked as general manager of Dhaka South and Chattogram divisional office of the bank. Besides, he held different important posts during his professional career including branch manager, information technology department and alternate banking division etc. He was the pioneer of modern computerized banking operations of Rupali Bank.