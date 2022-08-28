Khaleda Zia to go to hospital for health check-ups this afternoon

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia will go to Evercare Hospital in the capital on Sunday afternoon for a regular health check-up.

Sayrul Kabir Khan, the BNP chief’s media wing member, confirmed the news.

Earlier August 22, visited the hospital for the same reason.

Khaleda, a 77-year-old former prime minister, has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart and eye problems.

Earlier on June 10, the BNP chief suffered a heart attack due to a 95% block in her left artery and a stent was placed there by removing the blockage at the same hospital the following day.

Doctors also found two more blocks in her blood vessels, but they could not remove those due to her various health complications.

Khaleda Zia was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years’ imprisonment in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018.

Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on March 25, 2020, with conditions that she would stay in her Gulshan house and would not leave the country.