Miss England finalist makes history for competing without make-up

Melisa Raouf, a Miss England finalist, has made history by being the first beauty queen in the pageant’s 94-year history to participate without wearing make-up, Gulf News reported.

The 20-year-old college student told the Independent newspaper: “It means a lot to me as I feel many girls of different ages wear make-up because they feel pressured to do so. If one is happy in their own skin we should not be made to cover up our face with make-up. Our flaws make us who we are and that’s what makes every individual unique.”

Raouf will compete alongside 40 women at the Miss England pageant to be held on October 17, and says she’s going to go barefaced for the big day too.