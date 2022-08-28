Tea workers resume work spontaneously

The tea gardens across the country have come back to life as workers resumed their works on Sunday accepting the new daily wage of Tk 170 fixed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The tea workers joined their works one by one spontaneously this morning.

The labourers at Bharaura, Bhurbhuria and Khaichhora gardens in Moulvibazar’s Sreemangal were looking happy at the gardens while working. But there were seen no workers at some gardens as today is their weekly holiday.

On Saturday evening, the protesting tea workers across the nation accepted the new daily wage of Tk170 fixed by the prime minister.

After weeks of protest, the daily wage for tea workers was fixed at Tk170.

The tea garden workers started their movement on August 9, when more than 1.5 lakh workers from 166 tea gardens across the country abstained from work for two hours a day, demanding Tk 300 as daily wages. As their demand was not met, they decided to go on a full-scale strike from August 13.

On August 19 last, an agreement was signed raising the wage of the tea garden workers’ daily wage from Tk 120 to Tk 145. But, the agreement was rejected by the general workers.