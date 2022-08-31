1,788 families get food assistance in Sunamganj

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has come forward to support 1,788 flood-affected families in Sunamganj district. EBL provided ActionAid Bangladesh with Tk 2 million for this initiative.

In its turn, ActionAid Bangladesh and its local implementing partner Voluntary Association for Rural Development (VARD) distributed relief packages to the flood-affected families at Dakshin Badhaghat Union of Bishwamvarpur Upazila on Aug 27 and 28.

Each family received six kilograms of rice, one kilogram of lentils, one kilogram of soybean oil, a half kilogram of salt, one kilogram of sugar and one kilogram of semolina.

Josna Begum, one of the residents of ‘Jamer Tola’ village said, “We lost everything in the recurring floods and have been struggling hard with barely anything left. Although the flood is now over, our sufferings continue. We’re a bit relieved with this support at this difficult period of time.”

The upazila nirbahi officer Md Sadiur Rahman Zadid said, “ActionAid has been supporting the flood-affected people in Badaghat union from the very beginning of the flood calamity. We really appreciate their effort.”

Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO of EBL, said, “As a good corporate citizen, we’re committed to the communities we serve. We’re always there to support distressed people in their need during natural calamities.”

Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid Bangladesh, said, “This initiative from Eastern Bank Limited has brought smiles to the community. This initiative will help them to bounce back from the devastating state that they are in.”

Earlier this year, the northeastern part of Bangladesh was hit by recurring flash floods, severely affecting 90 percent of the areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts. Thousands of people have been affected and there has been a rising need for support since then.