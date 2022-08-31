Bus fare reduces by 5 paisa per kilometer

Long-distance public transport fares have been reduced by 5 paisa per km. It came down from Tk 2.20 to Tk 2.15 per kilometer.

Meanwhile, in Dhaka and Chattogram metropolitan areas, the fare has been fixed at Tk 2.45 from Tk 2.50. Also, the minimum fare in the city has been fixed at Tk 8 from Tk 10.

Road Transport and Highways Department Secretary ABM Aminul Ullah Noor announced the new fare in a meeting organised at the BRTA office in Banani of the capital on Wednesday (August 31) afternoon.

Earlier, a meeting was called regarding re-fixing of fares of diesel-run buses and minibuses due to fall in diesel prices.

The meeting started at 5:20 pm on Wednesday at the BRTA headquarters in the capital.

Khandkar Enayet Ullah, Secretary General of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association proposed to reduce the bus fare by 5 paise per kilometer in the meeting. He made this proposal as the price of diesel was reduced by Tk 5 per litre.