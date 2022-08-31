Cervical cancer: First vaccine to be launched in India Sept 1

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) in partnership with the Serum Institute of India is set to launch India’s first indigenously developed Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer on Thursday, the Centre said in a statement on Wednesday.

The vaccine will be launched by the union minister of state (independent charge) science and technology, Jitendra Singh in Delhi, the statement said, Hindustan Times reported.

The indigenous vaccine will prove to be a low-cost, affordable vaccine, DBT said.

Officials from DBT explained that the new vaccine is based on VLP (virus like particles)– like the hepatitis B vaccine–and is made to provide protection by generating antibodies against the HPV virus’s L1 protein.

This will especially be useful for nearly 50 million girls aged 9–14 years in India.