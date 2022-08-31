Discard personal interest to be perfect leaders, PM to BCL men

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men to build themselves as perfect leaders by moving forward with sacrificing mind leaving personal interest and greed.

“If you (Chhatra League leaders and activists) move ahead with sacrificing mind discarding personal interest and lust, you could establish yourselves as perfect leaders,” she said at a discussion as the chief guest, reports BSS.

BCL central executive committee organized the discussion in the city’s Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), marking the National Mourning Day and 47th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Sheikh Hasina, also the ruling Awami League (AL) President, said, “If you want to make money and wealth unnecessarily, then you can’t attain leadership quality, can’t serve the country and can’t give anything to the people”.

She said BCL leaders and activists will have to build themselves as true patriots in their future journey being imbued with the spirit of the Liberation War and the belief of non-communalism.

“Then, you can go to the right direction,” she added.

Mentioning that money and wealth don’t do anything in the time of necessity, the premier said Covid-19 pandemic has shown us it as many wealthy people became helpless at that time.

“We have to keep it in mind. It’s the reality. It’s true,” she said.

The AL president asked the BCL leaders and activists to read the Unfinished Memories, Karagarer Rojnamcha (Diary in Jail), Amar Dekha Naya Chin of Bangabandhu and the Secret Documents of Pakistani intelligence to know many things.

“If you read the secret document, you will learn many things and can gain knowledge to do politics,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina also asked the BCL leaders and activists to engage them in enhancing food production as the world might face a deeper food crisis.

“If needed, our Chhatra League will have to help plant paddy seedlings as they did in harvesting paddy (during the Covid-19 period),” she said.

She called upon every BCL men to plant trees massively, engage in crop cultivation and thus increase food production in their respective village homes and the place where he or she lives – it may be a hostel or educational institute.

Because, the world might witness direr situation and the foods might not be purchased despite having money, she said, adding, “So, we will have to produce our own foods.”

The premier also urged the BCL men to show austerity in the use of electricity, water and fuels amid the world economic crisis.

With BCL President Al Nahiyan Khan Joy in the chair, its General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya moderated the discussion.

BCL Dhaka University Unit President Sonjit Chandra Das, General Secretary Saddam Hossain, Dhaka North Unit President Ibrahim Hossain, General Secretary Saidur Rahman Hridoy, Dhaka South Unit President Mehedi Hasan and General Secretary Jubayer Ahmed, among others, also spoke.

At the outset of the discussion, one minute of silence was observed to pay tribute to the martyrs of the August 15 carnage.

The premier also unveiled BCL’s two publications -“Matribhumi” and “Joy Bangla” at the event.