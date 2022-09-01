3 diagnostic centers sealed in Sunamganj

Sunamganj Correspondent : Three diagnostic centers were sealed at Mdhyanagar upazila in Sunamganj district on Thursday afternoon due to irregularities.

Of these, 2 diagnostic centers have been fined Tk 7000.

Madhyanagar upazila nirbahi officer and executive magistrate Nahid Hasan Khan conducted a mobile court and sealed these.

At that time, DG Lab of Upazila Sadar was fined Tk 2000 and Ma X-ray Center was fined Tk 5,000.

No one was found at Titas Diagnostic Center. However, all three diagnostic centers have been sealed.