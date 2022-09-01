Bangladesh reports two Covid deaths

Bangladesh on Thursday reported two Covid-19 deaths while it recorded 216 coronavirus positive cases during the same period.

“Bangladesh reported 5.46 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 3,955 samples were tested during the last 24 hours,” a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is 167 while one Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,325 people and infected 20,12,162 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,56,716 after another 233 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the last 24 hours.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.24 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.46 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,325 fatalities, 12,900 occurred in Dhaka, 5,893 in Chattogram, 2,153 in Rajshahi, 3,732 in Khulna, 988 in Barishal, 1,342 in Sylhet, 1,423 in Rangpur and 894 in Mymensingh divisions.