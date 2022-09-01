Bangladesh to start SAFF U-17 campaign against hosts Sri Lanka

Bangladesh will start their campaign in the six-nation SAFF U-17 Championship taking on hosts Sri Lanka in one of the two opening day’s matches on Monday (Sept 5) at 19 hours at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

BFF officials disclosed the details of the meet at a press conference at the BFF conference room Wednesday afternoon.

Team leader of Bangladesh Mohidur Rahman Miraj, BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, team manager Md Atiqur Rahman, BFF Technical Director cum team’s head coach Paul Thomas Smalley and team captain Imran Khan spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, Bangladesh team have been placed in Group A along with Sri Lanka and the Maldives while Group B team comprises India, Nepal and Bhutan.

In the remaining group match, Bangladesh will play the Maldives on Wednesday (Sept 7) at 16 hours at the dame venue.

On completion of group matches, top two teams from each of the group will play in the semifinals on Sept 12 while final match will be held on Sept 14.

Bangladesh team comprises 23 booters and eight officials.

Members of Bangladesh team: Players- Goal Keepers- Mohammad Asif, Sohanur Rahman, Ismail Hossain Mahin

Defenders- Imran Khan, Parvej Ahmed, Ashiqur Rahman, Siam Omit. Mohammad Rahul, Sirajul Islam Rana.

Midfielders – Chandon Roy, Nazmul Huda Faisal, Swapon Hossain, Sajal Tripura, Saiful Islam, Iftiar Hossain, Samuel Raksam, Mithu Chowdury and Mithun Shaikh,

Forwards- Rubel Shaikh, Morshed Ali, Mirajul Islam, Mohammad Nazimuddin, Sumon Soren and Moltagim Alam Himel.

Team Officials- Team Leader-Mohidur Rahman Miraj, Team Manager- Md Atiqur Rahman, Technical Director cum team Head Coach- Paul Thomas Smalley, Asstt Coaches- Abul Hossain and Mehedy Hassan Siddiqui, Goal Keeping Coach- Sayeed Hasan Kanan, Media Officer cum Translator -Saeed Hassan, Physio – Yousuf Ali.