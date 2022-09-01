BNP-police clash leaves one dead in N’ganj

A Jubo Dal activist was shot to death and several others were injured during a clash between police and BNP men in Narayanganj district on Thursday.

The deceased was Shaon, an active activist of Jubo Dal.

His body has been kept at Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue, the hospital doctor Nazmul Hossain confirmed.

The incident happened at about 10:30am at Rail Gate No: 2 area of the city.

It was learnt that the clash ensued when police obstructed the leaders and activists of the BNP from holding a rally marking the party’s 44th founding anniversary.

Police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets in response to the brickbats hurled at them by the BNP activists.