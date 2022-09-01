Diverse voices needed so that people can benefit from women of leadership roles: O’Neill

Canada’s Ambassador for Women, Peace and Security Jacqueline O’Neill has emphasized that diverse voices, in both Canada and Bangladesh, are needed to ensure that all people can benefit from women, including young women, exercising leadership roles in creating and sustaining peace, reports UNB.

Ambassador O’Neill met State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam as part of a three-day visit to Bangladesh that ended on Thursday.

Ambassador O’Neill highlighted that both countries share deep commitments to multilateralism and peacekeeping, and have long demonstrated leadership on the Women, Peace, and Security agenda.

“This was a timely and valuable opportunity to exchange experiences, insights, and challenges in implementing respective Women, Peace, and Security National Action Plans.”

While in Bangladesh, Ambassador O’Neill and Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls met with senior government and military leaders, partners from civil society, youth, early career diplomats, and international organizations.

These discussions drew attention to the importance of sustained inclusion of diverse voices, particularly of women, and vulnerable groups, such as refugees, and ethnic minorities, into decision-making processes, said the High Commission.