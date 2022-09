Snamganj Correspondent : A young man died from electrocution at Tahirpur upazila in Snamganj district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was Abdullah, 21, son of late Kaiyum, a resident of Bnodhpur village of the upazila.

It was learnt that Abdulla came in contact with a live electric wire while walking on the roof of a building at Bagli Bazar, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Tahirpur Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.