Sheikh Hasina to visit India from Sept 5 to 8

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit India from September 5 to 8 at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka announced it on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will lead a high-level delegation which includes several ministers, advisers, secretaries, and senior officials of the government.

Representatives from business bodies of Bangladesh would also accompany the prime minister during the visit.

According to the schedule, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be formally received by Indian President Droupadi Murmu, while a ceremonial guard of honour will be accorded to her.

Sheikh Hasina will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. She is also expected to call on Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

On the same day, the Bangladesh premier will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House.

Sheikh Hasina is also scheduled to attend a state lunch to be hosted by the Indian prime minister in her honour.

Minister of External Affairs and some other dignitaries are expected to pay a courtesy call on the prime minister during her stay in New Delhi.

A number of agreements and MoUs are likely to be signed during the visit.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is also scheduled to attend a business event being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

Later on, she is expected to award the Mujib Scholarship, an initiative of the government of Bangladesh, for the descendants of 200 Indian Armed Forces personnel who were martyred and critically injured during the liberation war of Bangladesh in 1971.

The premier is scheduled to return to Dhaka on September 8.

Sheikh Hasina is paying the state visit to India after the interval of three years since she last visited in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

The visit is significant for both Bangladesh and India as it will open new windows of cooperation between the two friendly countries, a statement of the foreign ministry said.