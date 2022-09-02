Case filed against 5,000 over Jubo Dal activist’s death in Narayanganj

A case was filed against 5,000 unnamed people over the death of Jubo Dal activist Shaon in a clash between the law enforcers and BNP activists in Narayanganj Sadar upazila Thursday, police said.

“Shaon’s elder brother Milon Pradhan filed a complaint at Narayanganj Sadar Police Station Thursday night. After that, a first information report (FIR) was registered,” Anisur Rahman Molla, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station, said Friday.

“We will take legal action against those involved in the killing following an investigation,” the OC added.

Thursday, Shaon was killed and 50 people were injured in a clash between police and the BNP activists in Narayanganj as the law enforcers tried to prevent local BNP leaders and activists from holding a rally during their founding anniversary.