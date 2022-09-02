Easy ways to boost collagen for delay ageing

Aging is inevitable but with proper care and skincare routine, you can boost collagen in your body and delay the process of aging, Hindustan Times reported.

Utkarsha Chawdhary, Beauty and Training expert at Boddess in India, suggested the following skincare tips to boost collagen:

1. Good sleep and healthy food – Having a relaxed 7-hour sleep and treating your skin with Omega 3 and Vitamin C rich food will help boost collagen and get back glow and bounce.

2. Night care regime with retinoid and peptides – Ultimately you will need to feed your skin with good protein. Using skincare with ingredients like Retinol (Vitamin A derivative) and Peptides (chain of amino acids) will serve as building block of protein in your skin.

3. Buzz your morning with Vitamin C – Vitamin C is antioxidant which protects collagen production from pollution and UV rays.

4. Apply Sunscreen – Reapply Sunscreen – Sunscreen is a must and re application is even more important. Protect your collagen with broad spectrum SPF 30 or more cream and reapplying with SPF spray or powder after every 3 hours.

Adding to recommendation of Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta:

1. Food – Some foods like citrus, aloe vera and green leafy have an essential role in connective tissue healing and formation of Hyaluronic acid, which boosts collagen production. Animal and plant proteins like Eggs, chicken, fish, beans etc. are rich source of collagen.

2. Collagen supplements – Supplementing with collagen has been shown to improve skin hydration and elasticity and may help with skin aging.

3. Treatments –

Ulthera: It uses focused ultrasound technology to tighten skin tissue for the contour of the face, eyebrows and neck.

Exillis: It uses radiofrequency energy and ultrasound waves to penetrate deep within the skin to build collagen and thicken.

Profhilo: Profhilo injectable anti-ageing treatment made from hyaluronic acid for skin which helps to hydrate the skin from inside, like an internal moisturiser.

Morpheus8: It uses microneedlling along with radiofrequency and delivers energy to deep tissue.

Laser treatment: laser beams gently heat and stimulate collagen contraction while at the same time activating a process of new collagen production.