Harun elected BPJA president, Nafiza GS

Harun Al Rashid of Dainik Bangla and Nafiza Dawla of Independent Television have been elected as new president and general secretary of Bangladesh Parliament Journalists’ Association (BPJA).

The election was held at LD Hall of Jatiya Sangsad in the capital on Friday.

Other office-bearers are vice-president Mashiur Rahman Khan of Samakal, joint secretary Kazi Sajidul Haqueof Bdnews24, finance secretary Sirajuzzaman of Jagonews, office secretary Jasmin Moli of Bonik Barta and executive members are Ajmal Haque Helal of Sarabangla, Emran Hossain Shaikh of Bangla Tribune, Shamsuddin Ahmed of Ittefaq, Muhammad Saifullah of UNB, Mizan Rahman of Alokito Bangladesh.

Earlier, the members of BPJA held its annual general meeting.

Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was the chief guest while Deputy Speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku and Chief Wipe Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury were guests on the occasion.

BPJA Former Presidents Shahjahan Sardar and Ashish Saikat, Former General Secretary Rezwanul Haque, Incumbent President Uttam Chakraborty chaired over the meeting while Secretary Kamran Reza Chowdhury conducted the session.

The voting session continued till 4PM at LD Hall of the parliament.