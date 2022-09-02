Make Prime Minister Stronger to Realize Bangabandhu’s Dream: FM Momen

SUST Correspondent : Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen called on everyone to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to materialize Bangabandhu’s dream of building Sonar Bangla.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman did everything for the nation that he had to do as the father of the nation.

He said this at the opening ceremony for the expansion of the Syed Mujtaba Ali Hall of the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in Sylhet on Friday morning.

According to him, Bangabandhu managed to achieve recognition of Bangladesh as an independent state from 126 countries in only three and a half years.

During Bangabandhu’s time, Bangladesh was able to become a member of most of the world’s major organizations, including the United Nations, according to Momen.

He delivered a strong constitution to the country just nine months after independence, he added.

“All this was made possible thanks to the dynamic and visionary leadership of Bangabandhu,” he said.

Not only that – he showed the nation a dream – the dream of Golden Bengal, the dream of building a developed, prosperous, non-communal country, he added.

“Now we all have an obligation to realize this dream,” Momen urged.

Bangladesh will become “Sonar Bangla”, a prosperous country by 2041.

Following Bangabandhu’s dream, Prime Minister Hasina has unveiled a roadmap to create a country called Sonar Bangla, the foreign minister said.

“We hope that by 2041 Bangladesh will be a prosperous country of Sonar Bangla. And I call on everyone to strengthen the hands of Sheikha Hasina for this.”

Regarding the development work of the SUST body, Momen said that the infrastructure alone cannot meet the purpose of the university, and it is also necessary to develop professional skills among students.

The infrastructure needs of this university will be largely met if the current 17 development projects are implemented properly.

The minister also urged students to focus on buying and reading books, including the works of Syed Mujtaba Ali. He thanked the university authorities for naming the newly built residential complex after Syed Mujtaba Ali, the pride of Sylhet.