Sunamganj Correspondent : A man was killed in a lightning strike at Sadar upazila in Sunamganj district on Friday morning.

The dead was Fazar Ali, 42, a resident of Shafela village under Gourarang union.

It was learnt that Fazar Ali was going to Fazilpur from his house in around 10 am. On the way, a lightning struck on him at Kharchar haor, leaving him dead on the spot.

Later, on information, a team of Sunamganj Fire Service Station recovered his body fro the haor.