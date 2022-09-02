Quader warns counter-attack it anyone attacks

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has warned that Awami League, with support of the people, would resist if there is violence in the name of the movement.

He said Awami League will never attack anyone, but if attacked, there would be counter-attack.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, told reporters after joining a programme at Dhaka University on Friday.

Awami League sub-committee on forests and environment arranged a three-day international “Conference on Environmental Protection for Sustainable Development” at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban.

The AL general secretary said BNP is hatching conspiracy to make the upcoming general election questionable as they know that it would not be possible to oust Sheikh Hasina-led government.

He said, “Those who are not workers of BNP now have become miscreants. There are cases against them.”

If the accused of terrorism cases are arrested by police for their crimes them what is police’s crime, Quader questioned.

Chairman of AL sub-committee on forests and environment Professor Khandaker Bazlur Rahman presided over the conference where Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury spoke, among others.