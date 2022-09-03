Bangabandhu did everything to give Bangladesh a strong footing: FM Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said that Father of The Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman did everything possible to place the country on a solid foundation.

Momen said this while speaking as the chief guest at an award-giving ceremony organised by Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) at the Sylhet Zila Parishad Auditorium on Friday afternoon.

“Under Bangabandhu’s leadership, Bangladesh received recognition from 126 countries within just three and a half years. After the Liberation War, Bangabandhu also sent back Indian soldiers from Bangladesh within just two and a half months. While Bangladesh received membership of all the major global organizations during his rule, his biggest contribution was to present the country with a constitution within just nine months of assuming power,” Momen said.

Momen added that the students need to know about the achievements of Bangabandhu.

“Bangabandhu has worked on all fronts, including education, culture and religion. His policies and strategies in the agricultural sector are still guiding us. Our foreign policy, which is ‘Friendship to all, malice to none’, is also the brainchild of him,” added Momen.

Writer and social worker Selina Momen attended the event as special guest. Fahima Yasmin, Secretary of Sylhet City Corporation, among others, was present at the event.