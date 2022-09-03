Bangladesh sees another Covid death, 155 cases

Bangladesh reported one more Covid-linked death and 155 cases in the 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the new number, the country’s total fatalities rose to 29,327 and caseload to 2,012,531, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 6.51 per cent from Friday’s 5.68 per cent as 2382 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 percent. However, the recovery rate decreased to 97.24 per cent from Friday’s 97.25 per cent.

In August, the country reported 32 Covid-linked deaths and 6,689 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.