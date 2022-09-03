Cricketer Al Amin absconding since case filed against him

Bangladesh National Cricket Team’s pacer Al Amin Hossain has gone into hiding following a case filed against him for physically assaulting his wife demanding Tk 20 lakh dowry from her.

Following the filing of the case at Mirpur Police Station in the capital on Thursday night, Al Amin fled before a squad of police raided his 7/D Flat at a nine-storeyed building at Plot No. 10 on Road No. 2 of Section-2 at Mirpur.

However, the first wife’s family sources said Al Amin married another girl and is staying with his second wife at her flat.

Meanwhile, Mirpur Police Station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Mostafizur Rahman said several police teams were trying to nab Al Amin.

Al Amin’s wife Ishrat Jahan said she would submit a written complaint to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) against her husband Al Amin. Her relatives will also form a human-chain in front of the Mirpur Stadium gate after submitting the complaint.

Al Amin’s wife Ishrat Jahan’s uncle Md Sayeed said Al Amin went into hiding after a case was filed against him. He didn’t return home after fleeing his flat. He is also not available on his phone. Though police are trying to find him, they couldn’t arrest him yet.

Contacted, investigation officer of the case and Mirpur Police Station’s sub-inspector Md Sohel Rana said Al Amin Hossain who is an accused of beating and torturing his wife and throwing her from his house with his two children for Tk 20 lakh dowry has been absconding. He was not found at his flat. Drives continue to arrest him.

Al Amin’s wife Ishrat Jahan alleged that Al Amin asked her to bring Tk 20 lakh from her father to pay the price of the flat where they lived in. He also threatened not to allow her to live in the flat unless she gave him Tk 20 lakh. On August 25 last, Al Amin threw his wife and two children out from the flat after assaulting her physically. Then she went to Mirpur Police Station and lodged a written complaint.

Ishrat Jahan said, “Where shall I go now with these two children? I only want to continue our marital lives for the sake of my children.”

Ishrat Jahan’s uncle Md Sayeed said, “Cricketer Al Amin has been torturing her niece over the last two years. A general diary was also lodged earlier for his torture.”