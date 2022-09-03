Diet plan for monsoon season to stay healthy

In an interview with HT Lifestyle Priyanka Chowdhury, Dietitian at Medica Super specialty Hospital in Kolkata, advised everyone to frame their monsoon-special diet wisely and incorporate the following tips in diet plan for monsoon season to build immunity and stay healthy and happy:

Leafy vegetables along with broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower should be avoided during monsoon. Instead, add vegetables like cucumbers, tomatoes, beans, okra, and radish along with gourds to your diet during monsoon. Seasonal fruits like pears, plum, cherries, peaches, papaya, apples, sweet lemon, and pomegranates should be bought whole and properly washed before consumption. These fruits are an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, and fibre and provide health-boosting antioxidants that reduce a person’s risk of heart disease, cancer and inflammation Drink plenty of water, warm soups, broths, and herbal teas during the monsoon season since the humidity frequently leads to dehydration. When eating fried foods, it is advisable to prepare them at home rather than purchase them from roadside stalls as they are high in trans fats. Aim to always eat freshly prepared food and avoid raw salad. Whole spices, such as cloves, garlic, ginger, pepper, and cinnamon, are known to have antioxidant, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-microbial properties, so including them in one’s diet has many advantages. The risk of water contamination is high during this season, which makes fish and seafood vulnerable carriers of infections. Hence, it is best to refrain from eating seafood during the monsoon.