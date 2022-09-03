PM Sheikh Hasina assures tea garden workers of resolving housing problems

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has assured tea garden workers of making arrangement for their accommodation.

She made the assurance while sharing opinion with tea workers through a video-conference on Saturday (Sept 3) afternoon.

Earlier, the premier got connected with Moulvibazar’s Patrakhola tea garden workers virtually at about 4:30pm. At that time, Moulvibazar’s deputy commissioner Meer Nahid Ahsan welcomed her.

Several thousands of workers of 25 tea gardens thronged Sylhet’s Lakkatura Garden’s Golf Ground to exchange opinion with the prime minister.

Besides, tea garden workers’ central committee leaders, valley committee leaders and panchayets from all tea gardens were present.

Raju Goala, president of Sylhet Valley unit of Bangladesh Tea Workers Union, raised demands of workers to the prime minister.

At the video conference, the Prime Minister assured the tea garden workers of resolving their rights on land, medical treatment, housing, ambulance, higher education for tea garden workers’ children, workers’ gratuity, full maternity leave and nutritious food.

The tea workers demanded of the prime minister to ensure their rights on land, proper amount of wages for their livelihoods, forming a committee to probe the tea garden owners’ claim of providing Tk 402 to each worker working at tea gardens.

It may be mentioned that some 125,000 workers of 241 tea gardens of the country launched their movement from August 9 last demanding to raise their daily wages to Tk 300. The workers observed two hours of work abstention over the first four days of their movement. Then they started full day work abstention from August 13.

Later, at night on August 27, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina re-fixed the tea garden workers’ daily wage at Tk 170 sitting with the tea garden owners. The workers joined their work on the following day.

The Saturday’s video conference was arranged following the tea garden workers’ demand to talk to the prime minister about their status and demands.