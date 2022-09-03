UN police adviser praises Bangladesh police

Appreciating Bangladesh Police for their professionalism and capacity to help maintain world peace, Police Adviser of the United Nations (UN) and Police Division Director Luis Carrilho has lauded the contribution and outstanding performance of Bangladesh Police in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission.

He made the remarks while holding a bilateral meeting with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed at the UN headquarters in New York on Friday, said a Police Headquarters press release on Saturday, reports BSS.

The two police high ups fruitfully discussed various issues related to mutual interest.

The UN police chief mentioned that Bangladesh is one of the major contributors of police personnel to the UN peacekeeping operations.

He acknowledged the glorious contribution of the Bangladesh Police Force in peacekeeping and praised the professionalism and efficiency of the policemen.

Lu-s Carrilho appreciated the high level of professionalism and sense of responsibility, as he had seen in East Timor and Haiti, when he was Police Commissioner there.

He also praised Bangladesh Police members’ professionalism working in UN Peacekeeping Mission Mali and DR Congo.

The UN police chief said that Bangladesh has been deploying women police in peacekeeping operations, which is an important step in women’s empowerment and establishing gender equality.

IGP Dr Benazir Ahmed said that Bangladesh Police is always ready to respond to any need of the UN peacekeeping operations.

He requested to the UN police chief for deploying skilled and professional specialized units of the Bangladesh Police, especially the risky peacekeeping operations in Africa.

In this regard, Dr Benazir highlighted Bangladesh’s capabilities in deploying various specialised units including SWAT, canine, riverine, guard police and forensic units in the missions.

He also placed Bangladesh police’s organizing capacity of various programmes and trainings for the UN Police.

The Bangladesh police chief requested to recruit Bangladesh Police officers in higher positions at the UN headquarters and at the field level of peacekeeping operations.

The meeting also discussed about supply of necessary equipment from Bangladesh Police Force for the peacekeeping mission.

Dr Benazir highlighted the significant contribution of Bangladesh Police in implementation of SDGs, climate change, women empowerment, establishment of human rights and rule of law under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The UN police chief expressed his expectation that Bangladesh Police will continue to provide maximum cooperation in the UN peacekeeping operations in the coming days.

Referring to the special importance of the Prime Minister on the UN peace process and the global cooperation, the IGP reiterated his commitment to continue cooperation in the UN peacekeeping missions.

Brigadier General Md Sadequzzaman, Military Adviser of Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the United Nations and Additional DIG of Overseas and UN Operations Nasian Wazed were present in the meeting.