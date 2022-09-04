21 people died accidents in one month in Sylhet

Last August, 522 people were killed and 961 injured in 459 road accidents in the country, of which 21 people were killed in 19 accidents in Sylhet division. Among the dead are 64 women and 69 children. This information has been given in a circular issued by the Road Safety Foundation on Saturday.

The report was also informed that Road Safety Foundation has prepared the report based on information from 9 national dailies, seven online news portals and electronic media.

According to the circular, 172 people were killed in 183 motorcycle accidents in August, which is 33.14 percent of the total number of deaths. Motorcycle accident rate is 39.95 percent.

109 pedestrians were killed in the accident, which is 21 percent of the total fatalities. 94 people, i.e. 18.11 percent, were killed by vehicle drivers and assistants.

Eight people were killed and six were missing in 11 boating accidents during the same period. 24 killed and 9 injured in 23 railway accidents.

It is also said that Dhaka division is ahead in accidents and fatalities, 27.72 percent. 142 people died in 127 accidents in this department. 21 people were killed in 19 accidents in Sylhet division which was the least.

Apart from this, as a single district Dhaka district has the highest number of accidents and fatalities. 37 people were killed in 32 accidents. The least in Magura, Jhalkathi and Sunamganj districts. There were seven accidents in these three districts but no loss of life.