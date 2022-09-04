Govt signs deal to import food from five countries

The government has decided to import food from five countries. In this regard, agreement has already been signed, said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.
He disclosed this information at a press briefing at Secretariat in the capital after the cabinet meeting on Sunday.
Food is being imported from Russia, India, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, the Cabinet secretary added.
Khandker Anwarul Islam said deal has been inked to import food grains from five countries. The premier has stressed the need for seeking alternative sources so that no complications arise at the last moment.