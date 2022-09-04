Legendary lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar passes away

Legendary lyricist, film director, producer and screenwriter Gazi Mazharul Anwar passed away at a hospital in the capital on Sunday morning. He was 79.

“He was taken to the United Hospital from his residence in the city at about 6:30am as he fell ill. There the on-duty doctors said that his pulse was not available. After some time, he was declared dead,” said his daughter-in-law Shahana Mirza.

Gazi Mazharul had been suffering from acidity for the past few days, Shahana Mirza added.

He was born in February 22, 1943, at Taleshwar village in Cumilla’s Daudkandi upazila. He was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 2002 for his contribution to the field of music, and received the National Film Award five times. He also won the Swadhinata Padak last year.

Three of his songs have been included in the list of the ’20 greatest Bengali songs’, made by BBC Bangla.

He wrote ‘Joy Bangla Banglar Joy’, which became the theme song of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra. He also wrote ‘Amay Jodi Prosno Koro Kolokakolir Desh’. ‘Joy Bangla’ became the theme song for the Awami League.

Sagorer Teer Theke,” “Monero Ronge Rangabo,” “Akasher Haatey Achhe Ek Rash Neel,” “Ganeri Khatay Swarolipi Likhe,” “Ei Prithir Pore,” “Osru Diye Lekha,” “O Amar Rosiya Bondhure,” “Eki Sonar Aloy,” “Ami Rajanigandha Phuler Moto,” are some of his most popular songs in Dhallwood.

As a film director, he has directed 19 films including “Shasti,” Bichar Poti,” “Artonad,” “Jiboner Golpo” and more.