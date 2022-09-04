Rizvi files case plea against policemen over Narayanganj clash

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Sunday filed a case petition against 42 policemen, including SP, OC, in connection with the recent BNP-police clash in Narayanganj that left a Jubo Dal activist dead.

The BNP leader filed the petition with the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Imran Mollah at around 11am.

Superintendent of Narayanganj police Golam Mostafa Russell and district DB police’s SI Mahfuzur Rahman Kanak along with 42 policemen and constables have been made accused in the case.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, “We sought justice filing a case appeal protesting an attack that left one of our Jubo Dal activist.”