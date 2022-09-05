Bangladesh sees 333 more Covid cases

Bangladesh reported zero Covid-linked death and 333 cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the new numbers, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,328 while the caseload rose to 2,013,094, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 6. 68 per cent from Sunday’s 4.93 per cent as 4,999 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 percent and the recovery stood at 97.24 percent.

In August, the country reported 32 Covid-linked deaths and 6,689 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.