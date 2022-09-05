Driver, helper killed in two trucks’ collision in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : A driver and his helper were killed in a head-on collision between two trucks on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Madhabpur upazila in Habiganj district early Monday.

The deceased were driver Rubel Miah, 35, and his helper Ahad Miah, 30, hailed from Jashore district.

Madhabpur Police Station sub-inspector Shuvo Dey said a stone-laden truck and a food-laden truck collided head-on in Shahpur area at about 5:00 am, leaving the stone-laden truck driver and helper dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the bodies and took those to Shaistaganj Highway Police Station, said its assistant sub-inspector Azad Miah.