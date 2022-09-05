Hasina greets new UK Tory leader Lizz Truss

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday congratulated the newly elected Conservative Party leader, Elizabeth Truss, who is set to be the prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Hasina, now on a four-day visit in India, said: ‘Your appointment is a testimony to the trust and confidence of the British people in your leadership to take your country to newer heights of progress and prosperity.’

She reiterated that Bangladesh and the UK enjoy historic relations deeply rooted in “our shared values of democracy, secularism, and tolerance.”

She expressed great satisfaction that the robust cooperation in trade, investment, and sustainable development between Dhaka and London will further grow over time.

“On top of everything, the more vibrant Bangladesh-British Diaspora in the UK serves as the common treasure for developing the two countries,” Hasina said in her message.

She said that 2022 is the most significant year as Bangladesh and the UK, two Commonwealth nations celebrate 50 years of their friendship.

Hasina said she looks forward to working closely with Elizabeth Truss to further strengthen long-standing political, economic and strategic partnerships.