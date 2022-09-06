3 held with drugs in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Police arrested three people along with drugs from Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Monday night.

The arrested are Zoton Tati, 26, and Ziten Karmaker, 25, hail from Sreemangal upazila of the district, and Abu Taher, hails from Cumilla district.

A team of Kulaura Police Station counducted raids in Hazipur and Rautgaon areas and arrested the trio, said the police station officer in-charge Abdus Salek.

He said some three kilograms of hemp and 22 Yaba pills were seized from their possessions.

The arrested were sent to a court this morning after filing a case against them under the Narcotics Control Act with the police station, the OC added.