Hasina, Modi holding talks

The bilateral talks between Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi is underway at the Hydrabad House.

Issues involving mutual interests on security cooperation, investment, enhanced trade relations, power and energy sector cooperation, water sharing of common rivers, Rohingya, water resources management, border management, combating drug smuggling and human trafficking are likely to be top agendas during the talks, reports BSS.

Against the backdrop of the global economic downturn and ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, the visit is considered very important as the two South Asian neighbors will also discuss enhanced cooperation to overcome the crisis.

Prior to holding the bilateral talks, the two premiers had a tête-à-tête.

After the bilateral talks, Dhaka and Delhi are likely to sign several deals and MoUs on water management, railway, science and technology as well as information and broadcasting.

Both the prime ministers will witness the signing and exchanges of the MoUs among the concerned authorities.

Earlier, at her arrival at the Hydrabad House, Narendra Modi received Sheikh Hasina and accorded her a ceremonial reception.

The Bangladesh Premier also inspected the guard of honour there. National anthems of the two countries were played.

After the bilateral talks, a joint statement will be issued.

Sheikh Hasina is likely to attend a luncheon to be hosted by Narendra Madi at the Hyderabad House in honour of her.

The Prime Minister has started the second day of her four-day state tour to India by visiting the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning where she was received by Narendra Modi with a ceremonial reception

After visiting the Rashtrapati Bhaban, the Prime Minister went to Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat to pay rich tribute to the great Indian leader.

Sheikh Hasina is expected to have separate courtesy calls on Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar this afternoon.

On her first day of India visit, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar paid a call on the Bangladesh Premier at the summit room of her Place of Residence, ITC Maurya Hotel.

After the call-on, she visited the Nizamuddin Aulia’s Dargah and offered Nafal prayer and fateha there and munajat seeking blessings from the Almighty Allah for prosperity and welfare of the people and the nation and for the entire Muslim Ummah.

Later, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani paid a courtesy call on Sheikh Hasina at the same venue.

The Premier also joined a reception-cum-dinner hosted by Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran.

On September 7, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region of India G. Kishan Reddy and Nobel laureate Kailash Shatyarthi will make separate calls on her.

The same day, the Bangladesh premier is expected to address a meeting with top business leaders and a ceremony for awarding “Mujib Scholarship” to direct descendants of soldiers, officers of the defence forces of India, who were martyred or critically wounded during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah Sharif, Ajmer (Ajmer Sharif Dargah) in Rajasthan before returning to Dhaka on September 8.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Premier arrived in the Palam Airport in New Delhi around 11:40 am local time yesterday as India rolled out the red carpet to welcome Sheikh Hasina.

Sheikh Hasina is visiting India after three years since she last visited in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

The India said that the visit will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries based on strong historical and cultural ties and mutual trust and understanding.