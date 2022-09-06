Hasina, Modi talks end, Bangladesh, India signs 7 MoUs

Dhaka and New Delhi on Tuesday signed seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs) during the second day of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s four-day state visit to India at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

The MoUs were exchanged between Bangladesh and India in presence of the two premiers of both the countries.

These are: MoU on withdrawal of 153 cusec water from Kushiyara River by Bangladesh under Upper Surma-Kushiyara Project, Sylhet via Rahmipur, MoU on Scientific Cooperation between Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), India and Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR).

The other instruments are: MoU between National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, India and Supreme Court of Bangladesh; MoU between Ministry of Railways, India and Bangladesh Railway for training of Bangladesh Railway personnel at the training Institutes of Indian Railway; MoU between Ministry of Railways, India and Bangladesh Railway for collaboration for IT solutions for Bangladesh Railway; and MoU between Prasar Bharati and Bangladesh Television and MoU on cooperation in the areas of Space Technology.

Prior to signing of the MoUs, a bilateral talks between Bangladesh Prime Minister and her Indian counterpart held at the Hydrabad House in New Delhi.

Issues involving mutual interests on security cooperation, investment, enhanced trade relations, power and energy sector cooperation, water sharing of common rivers, Rohingya, water resources management, border management, combating drug smuggling and human trafficking were likely to be top agendas during the talks.

Against the backdrop of the global economic downturn and ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, the visit is considered very important as the two South Asian neighbors also discussed enhanced cooperation to overcome the crisis.

Prior to holding the bilateral talks, the two premiers had a tête-à-tête.

Earlier, at her arrival at the Hydrabad House, Narendra Modi received Sheikh Hasina and accorded her a ceremonial reception.

The Bangladesh Premier also inspected the guard of honour there. National anthems of the two countries were played.

After the bilateral talks, a joint statement will be issued.

Sheikh Hasina is likely to attend a luncheon to be hosted by Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in honour of her.

The Prime Minister started the second day of her four-day state tour to India by visiting the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning where she was received by Narendra Modi with a ceremonial reception.

After visiting the Rashtrapati Bhaban, the Prime Minister went to Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat to pay rich tribute to the great Indian leader.

Sheikh Hasina is expected to have separate courtesy calls on Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar this afternoon.

On her first day of India visit, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar paid a call on the Bangladesh premier at the summit room of her Place of Residence, ITC Maurya Hotel.

After the call-on, she visited the Nizamuddin Awlia’s Dargah and offered Nafal prayer and fateha there and munajat seeking blessings from the Almighty Allah for prosperity and welfare of the people and the nation and for the entire Muslim Ummah.