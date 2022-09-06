Metro rail fare set at Tk 5 per km, minimum fare Tk 20

The fare of metro rail has been fixed at Tk 5 per kilometre. The minimum fare is at Tk 20.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader announced this on Tuesday while inaugurating an information and exhibition centre at the Uttara depot.

Passenger will have to pay Tk 100 from Uttara to Kamalapur. Freedom fighters will be able to travel free of cost by showing their IDs.

However, those who will use weekly, monthly and family cards will enjoy special discounts, Obaidul Quader said.

The government has set a December deadline to inaugurate the metro train service from Uttara to Agargaon. The remaining stretch of the metro — from Agargaon to Motijheel — will be unveiled next year.